Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Veery Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Veery Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 7.7% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 528.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 121,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.92 on Monday, reaching $342.00. The company had a trading volume of 328,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,829. The firm has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $235.81 and a 1 year high of $346.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

