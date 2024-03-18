Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.76. The stock had a trading volume of 42,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,679. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.20. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

