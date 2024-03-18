Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.09. The stock had a trading volume of 317,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,252. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $118.74.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

