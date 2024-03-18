Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $58.13. 1,616,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average is $58.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1496 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.