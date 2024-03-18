Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.35. 99,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $246.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

