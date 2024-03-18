Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Boosted by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.8% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Marion Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.74. 128,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,806. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $234.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

