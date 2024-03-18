Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.74. The company had a trading volume of 128,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,806. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $234.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

