Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $21,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 47,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,627 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 54,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,321,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 195,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $85.46. 1,845,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,816,001. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day moving average of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

