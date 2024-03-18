Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TL Private Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidato Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,631,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.35 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.04.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

