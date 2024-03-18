Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,677. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

