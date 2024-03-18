Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Position Trimmed by Meritas Wealth Management LLC

Meritas Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP remained flat at $47.66 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 201,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,598. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

