Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lessened by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.3% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $474.81. 1,176,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,198,137. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $357.72 and a 1-year high of $476.30. The firm has a market cap of $379.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.