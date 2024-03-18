Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.26 on Friday, hitting $470.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,807,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,366. The company’s 50-day moving average is $455.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.19. The stock has a market cap of $376.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $354.99 and a one year high of $476.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

