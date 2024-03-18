Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Position Boosted by City State Bank

City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $401,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.