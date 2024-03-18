Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $41,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $255.49 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $257.71. The firm has a market cap of $360.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.36 and a 200 day moving average of $230.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

