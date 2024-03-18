Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 176,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,927,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $255.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $360.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.65 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

