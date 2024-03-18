Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $121,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,491,000. Meritas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 138,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 174,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,513,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $255.81. 1,313,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,642. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.36 and its 200-day moving average is $230.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $193.65 and a 12-month high of $257.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

