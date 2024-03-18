Veery Capital LLC Invests $224,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Veery Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,942,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,037,310,000 after purchasing an additional 320,338 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,751,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,073. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

