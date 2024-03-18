Veery Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 374 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Veery Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded up $3.04 on Monday, hitting $550.39. The company had a trading volume of 92,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,089. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $545.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.54 and a twelve month high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

