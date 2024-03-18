Veery Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 490.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.25. 222,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.96.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

