Veery Capital LLC Sells 1,586 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Veery Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.24. 183,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.39.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

