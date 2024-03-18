Veery Capital LLC Sells 24,199 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Veery Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,199 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

HYD traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.80. 950,654 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

