Veery Capital LLC Sells 8,458 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Veery Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,458 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

VMBS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 377,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,251. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1453 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

