Veery Capital LLC Sells 9,845 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Veery Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.34. 337,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,424. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.04.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

