Venus (XVS) Price Hits $14.10

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $218.38 million and approximately $31.07 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can currently be bought for about $14.10 or 0.00020818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus Profile

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,489,468 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

