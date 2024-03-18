Verge Price Tops $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $94.84 million and approximately $7.75 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,661.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.84 or 0.00582073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.00123253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00046061 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.74 or 0.00206532 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00049410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00119445 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

