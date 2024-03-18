Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 142,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 127,052 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $39.49. 54,893,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,836,750. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $166.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.38%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

