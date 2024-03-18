Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Decreased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

VRTX opened at $407.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $424.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.53. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $290.66 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.51, for a total transaction of $1,114,218.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,934.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

