VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised VerticalScope from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark upped their price target on VerticalScope from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of VerticalScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FORA

VerticalScope Price Performance

VerticalScope Company Profile

Shares of FORA stock opened at C$7.07 on Friday. VerticalScope has a 1 year low of C$2.64 and a 1 year high of C$8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of -0.53.

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.