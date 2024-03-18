Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

VIAV has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of VIAV opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at $615,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,093 shares of company stock worth $319,841. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,739,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,411,000 after buying an additional 451,354 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after buying an additional 506,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,560,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,987,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,573,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,193,000 after buying an additional 1,103,687 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

