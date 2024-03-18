VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Holdings Decreased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 342,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,434 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 181,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.69.

NYSE VICI opened at $28.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

