Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,034 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for 1.4% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

VAW traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.65. 80,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,329. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.74. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $200.87.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

