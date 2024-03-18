Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 65,314 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its holdings in Comcast by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 471,814 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after buying an additional 28,889 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 45,303,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,366,275. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

