Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.23.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.95. 15,364,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,789,406. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $115.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

