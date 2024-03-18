Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 156 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.40. 81,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $129.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.