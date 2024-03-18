Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.1% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 39.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,329 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $244.13. 3,258,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,221. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $148.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

