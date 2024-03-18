Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $281,000 Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

AVUS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.83. The stock had a trading volume of 173,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,393. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.75. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $87.89.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

