VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Down 6.7% in February

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CDC traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $57.66. 37,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,272. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $61.07. The company has a market cap of $983.10 million, a PE ratio of -1,145.84 and a beta of 0.68.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2634 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,099.29%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDC. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,608,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 159,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

