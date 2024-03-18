VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Down 6.7% in February

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ CDC traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $57.66. 37,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,272. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $61.07. The company has a market cap of $983.10 million, a PE ratio of -1,145.84 and a beta of 0.68.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2634 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,099.29%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
