Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $46.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.35. 4,668,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,652,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,707,779.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after buying an additional 2,947,905 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,396,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

