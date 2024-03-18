Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.70 and last traded at $64.89. 2,639,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 6,611,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VKTX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $46.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.22.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,157,000 after acquiring an additional 97,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after buying an additional 525,296 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

