Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.57. 2,775,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 8,696,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPCE

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 7.8 %

Institutional Trading of Virgin Galactic

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $612.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 33.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.