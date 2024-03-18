Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.40

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $43.40, with a volume of 17723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

Vista Energy Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.98. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIST. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 4,205.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 89.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vista Energy by 68.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

