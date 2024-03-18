Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.40

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $43.40, with a volume of 17723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.
Vista Energy Trading Up 6.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60.
Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.98. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy
Vista Energy Company Profile
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.
