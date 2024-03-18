Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Acquires £2,973.88 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Rowan Baker bought 247 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,204 ($15.43) per share, with a total value of £2,973.88 ($3,810.22).

Vistry Group Stock Performance

LON VTY opened at GBX 1,206.52 ($15.46) on Monday. Vistry Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 621.69 ($7.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,235 ($15.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,666.67, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,010.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 884.95.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

