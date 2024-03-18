Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Acquires £2,973.88 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Rowan Baker bought 247 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,204 ($15.43) per share, with a total value of £2,973.88 ($3,810.22).
Vistry Group Stock Performance
LON VTY opened at GBX 1,206.52 ($15.46) on Monday. Vistry Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 621.69 ($7.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,235 ($15.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,666.67, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,010.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 884.95.
About Vistry Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vistry Group
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.