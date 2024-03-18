Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Chairman Sells $2,138,000.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $2,138,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,582,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,119,772.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vital Farms alerts:

On Friday, January 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $172,320.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $174,240.00.

Vital Farms Trading Up 3.7 %

VITL stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,528. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $935.48 million, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vital Farms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,876,000 after acquiring an additional 30,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Vital Farms by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 99,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vital Farms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VITL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vital Farms

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.