Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Director Sells $85,080.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Khoury sold 4,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,317.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vital Farms Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ VITL traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.38. 668,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,528. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $22.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $935.48 million, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vital Farms by 2,798.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 582.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

VITL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

