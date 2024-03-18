Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $81.78 Average PT from Analysts

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.78.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $70.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.79 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average of $69.75.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $697,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 211,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,426,000 after acquiring an additional 41,439 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

