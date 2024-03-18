vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. State Street Corp increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

