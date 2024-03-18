Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $217.34 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $7.73 or 0.00011320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $217.34 million and approximately $14.42 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00005622 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00026109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00015461 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,277.91 or 0.99930320 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010341 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.26 or 0.00148209 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 7.89475753 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $14,704,963.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

