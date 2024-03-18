Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.39 and last traded at $60.54. 3,737,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 21,166,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.68.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.33 price objective (up previously from $61.67) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $489.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,897,687 shares of company stock worth $2,213,961,697. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

