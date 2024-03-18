Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Up 2%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.30 and last traded at $114.20. Approximately 4,073,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 12,614,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $208.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

